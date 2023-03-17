Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 731 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $348.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

