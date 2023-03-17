Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $297.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

