Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

