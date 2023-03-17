Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.94. The stock had a trading volume of 757,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,844. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

