Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 74,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

