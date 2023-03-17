CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

