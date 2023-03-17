CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 1,124 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,117.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 579,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,517.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSP Trading Up 3.9 %

CSP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 32,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

