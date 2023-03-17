CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

