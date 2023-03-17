Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.57.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.58 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,157.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.