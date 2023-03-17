Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 703,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.