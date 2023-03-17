Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.51. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

