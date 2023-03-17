Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 202,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $595.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

