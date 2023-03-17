CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE UAN opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $10.50 per share. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.09%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

