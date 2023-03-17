CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,202. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.52 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.