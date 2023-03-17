CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.65.
Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 2,493,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,578. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $74.52 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
