CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.