CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 797,473 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1,312.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,473 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ICL Group worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.5 %

ICL opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

ICL Group Profile



ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.



