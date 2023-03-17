CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.