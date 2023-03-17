CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

