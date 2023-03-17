CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 189,996 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

