CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of VB opened at $184.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
