CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
