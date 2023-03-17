CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,936,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,254. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

