Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

