CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 808,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,938. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

