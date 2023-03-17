Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Buys New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,313,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.