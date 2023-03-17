Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $97,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,451. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

