Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,805. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.