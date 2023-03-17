Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,805. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
