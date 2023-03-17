Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,052 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $243.99. 477,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $279.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

