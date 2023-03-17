Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 686,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

