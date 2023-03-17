Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.40.
NYSE:DAR traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 411,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $87.59.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
