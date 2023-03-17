DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 1.5% Higher

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 40,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 55,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 3.19.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

