Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,677,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.56 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

