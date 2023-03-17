David T. Doherty Sells 682 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 682 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $20,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $32.18 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 114.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

