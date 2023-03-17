DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Acquires 44,380 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2,253.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. 853,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,498. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

