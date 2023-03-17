DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. 968,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $103.08.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.