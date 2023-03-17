DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

