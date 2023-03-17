DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.05 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.2% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.83. The company had a trading volume of 556,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,253. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

