DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.36. 1,813,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

