DDH1 Limited (DDH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th. This is a positive change from DDH1’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
DDH1 Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.
DDH1 Company Profile
