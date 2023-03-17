DDH1 Limited (DDH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th. This is a positive change from DDH1’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

DDH1 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

DDH1 Company Profile

DDH1 Limited provides specialized drilling services for the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities of gold, nickel, copper, iron ore, and other metals; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and reverse circulation and water bore drilling services to the iron ore industry.

