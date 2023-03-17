Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.5 %

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

NYSE DECK traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.75. 256,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,222. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $443.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.89. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

