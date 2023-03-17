Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.67. 135,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,299. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $443.80.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,486 shares of company stock worth $16,242,273 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

