DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. DEI has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $4,934.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00309805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

