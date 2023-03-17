Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 366,316 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.96.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

