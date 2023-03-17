Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 583,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

