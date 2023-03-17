Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$12.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.