Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Deluxe Trading Down 3.3 %

DLX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 360,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,110. Deluxe has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

