Dentgroup LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.25. 168,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,833. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.