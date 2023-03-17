DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

XRAY opened at $37.44 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

