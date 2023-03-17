Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

